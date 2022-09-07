Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy last day of summer holiday with kids It's a very big week for the Cambridges!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are gearing up for a huge milestone on Thursday.

The couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will set off for the first day at their brand new school, Lambrook – the first school they have all attended together.

Lambrook is a leading co-educational prep school located in the Berkshire countryside, just a short journey from the Cambridges' new home at Adelaide Cottage.

And there's no doubt that William and Kate will be making the most of their last day of their children's summer holiday.

The Cambridge children are preparing for their first day at Lambrook

The couple have not yet returned to their royal duties following their time off; they will pay a joint visit to the charity Aik Saath on Tuesday 13 September in Slough.

On Sunday, Kate and Prince George were spotted shopping in Peter Jones on Sloane Square in London, presumably to stock up on stationary and other school bag essentials for George and his siblings.

George and Charlotte arriving at her first school, Thomas's Battersea

Having completed the last-minute shopping trip, Kate and William were then free to spend Wednesday with their children at home.

Just like parents across the country, the couple are likely to enjoy some quality time with their young family before helping them make the final preparations for school – from assembling their uniforms to packing their bags.

George and Charlotte will have a range of subjects on offer

Lambrook school, rated as excellent by Ofsted, is for both boys and girls between the ages of three and 13. There are 610 pupils at the Church of England school, and according to the Good Schools Guide, the boarding fee for Lambrook School last year was £25,440.

It offers a wide range of subjects. The Cambridges will have lessons in English, Maths, French, Science, Greek, History, Geography, ICT, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, RS, PE, Swimming and Games. From year five onwards, Latin is also compulsory.

Lambrook further has a total of 178 LAMDA lessons on offer each week along with 420 individual music lessons, from tap dancing to bagpipe playing.

