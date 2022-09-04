The major difference at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's new school The royals start a new term soon

The two older Cambridge children are gearing up for the new school term, which will see them move schools and begin attending Lambrook, where they will also be joined by their younger brother, Prince Louis.

The royal children will be near to their new home on the Windsor estate, Adelaide Cottage, but the school will be a change from what they are used to at St Thomas' Battersea, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte used to attend.

One big difference for them to adjust to is that at Lambrook, classes don't only take place in the week but on Saturdays, too!

Saturday classes take place for pupils from year five onwards, meaning that George will be the first of the three to take part.

It will also become compulsory for him to take Latin. Lambrook offers a wide range of subjects for its pupils, so George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, will have lessons in English, Maths, French, Science, Greek, History, Geography, ICT, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, RS, PE, Swimming and Games.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George used to attend St Thomas' Battersea

In addition, Lambrook has a total of 178 LAMDA lessons on offer each week along with 420 individual music lessons, from tap dancing to bagpipe playing.

The private school, which is rated as excellent by Ofsted, is for boys and girls between the ages of three and 13.

There are 610 pupils at the Church of England school, and according to the Good Schools Guide, the boarding fee last year was £25,440.

The young royals will soon be attending Lambrook

At the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen driving around Windsor after moving to Adelaide Cottage with her family.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Kate was seen waving and looking very relaxed amid the chaos of moving in as she drove out of her estate earlier on Saturday.

