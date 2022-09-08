Prince William and Kate express sadness as the Queen passes away The Cambridges have released a solemn statement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a statement following the death of William's grandmother, the Queen, on Thursday.

Sharing their sadness in a deeply heartfelt message, William and Kate wrote on Instagram: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prince William and Kate's Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal now refers to the couple as The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The statement comes shortly after the palace announced the Queen's death on their official website. Her Majesty passed away aged 96 at Balmoral in Scotland.

Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

The Queen has died at the age of 96

Members of the royal family have been paying tribute to their matriarch and leader of the Firm, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and head of state for 70 years.

The then-Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne when she was just 25 when her father King George VI passed away.

The late monarch seen at the Platinum Jubilee

The day of the Queen's death marks the start of ten days of national mourning, while the royal households will observe 30 days of court mourning.

