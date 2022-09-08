Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for emotional evening with children The couple are parents to Archie and Lilibet

Doting parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing for an emotional evening in London on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been on a whirlwind visit from their home in Montecito, attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday before travelling to Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday, to mark the one-year countdown to The Invictus Games.

WATCH: Duchess Meghan reveals Archie and Lilibet's sibling bond

For their final engagement, the couple will attend a glitzy ceremony back in the UK to celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families at the WellChild Awards.

Prince Harry has been patron of WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, since 2007.

Harry and Meghan will attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday evening

During a pre-ceremony reception, the royal couple will meet the winners of each award category, which include health professionals, and members of their families.

Harry will give a short speech during the event and the couple will present the award for most inspirational child aged four to six.

Harry has been patron of WellChild since 2007

The ceremony will be more all the more poignant for Harry and Meghan given that they are themselves parents to two young children.

Son Archie celebrated his third birthday back in May while daughter Lilibet turned one on 4 June.

The couple will soon reunite with their children, Archie and Lilibet

The children have no doubt been on the couple's mind. Harry and Meghan made the decision to travel without their young family for their trip across the Atlantic. It's thought they have remained at home in Montecito with their nanny.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland lives within driving distance of the property, so there's no doubt that their grandma has been visiting on a regular basis.

The WellChild awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country's seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including health, social care and education professionals.

