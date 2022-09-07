Meghan Markle stuns royal fans with very candid new confession amid tour with Prince Harry The Duchess was speaking on her podcast

Meghan Markle has given a candid insight into her childhood in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

In the third instalment, the Duchess sat down with Mindy Kaling to discuss the star's decision to have two children on her own – titled The Stigma of the Singleton.

It was released on Tuesday, the same day Meghan and the Duke of Sussex travelled to Germany for an Invictus Games event, and a day after the Duchess addressed delegates at the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday.

During the episode, Meghan described herself as a "loner" at school and an "ugly duckling" who had no-one to sit next to at lunch.

Meghan pictured in Germany on Tuesday with Prince Harry

The former Suits actress admitted it was "really hard" and that she was "the smart one forever and ever and ever" rather than the pretty one during her time at Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles.

At one point in the conversation, Mindy asked Meghan: "Were you not the pretty one growing up?"

The Duchess sat down with Mindy Kaling for her new podcast episode

Meghan replied: "No. Oh God, no." "What? That is news to me," Mindy said in response.

The Duchess explained: "Ugly duckling. Ya no… maybe not conventional beauty, now maybe that would be seen as beautiful, but massive, frizzy, curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth. I was the smart one forever and ever and ever and ever, and then just sort of grew up."

She added: "I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy, and didn't know where I fit in.

Meghan described herself as an 'ugly duckling'

"I was like, 'I'll become the president of the multicultural club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this and French club' and, by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime."

Mindy then said she thought Meghan was that "one nice hot girl who has her head screwed on", before Meghan replied: "No, it was really hard."

