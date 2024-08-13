Meghan Markle's 'clean and green' diet for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have already had a wildly different upbringing from their royal cousins as they grow up on Santa Barbara's sun-drenched coastline in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan's children have chosen "the best place to live in California" to raise their young family, where health-conscious residents are known to fuel their mind, body and soul with the town's array of ultra-healthy restaurants and organic local produce.

It's no secret that mother-of-two Meghan likes to prioritise her health and wellbeing, so it seems likely the former actress, along with Prince Harry, are bringing their children up on an equally nutritious diet.

Prince Archie bakes homemade cookies at home

Prince Archie's health-conscious meals



In the Duchess of Sussex's latest tell-all interview for The Cut, she gives a rare insight into her children's lives - including Archie's wholesome daily diet and favourite post-school snacks.

The 2022 article explains that Archie, who is now five, is picked up from pre-school and starts "munching on a quesadilla," a Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla filled primarily with cheese, but can also include meat and other veggies.

© Getty Archie tucked into a cheesy quesadilla after pre-school

The Sussexes are spoilt for choice when it comes to Mexican cuisine in Southern California, with an array of beachside restaurants serving up vibrant tacos, zingy guacamole and fiery margaritas.

Even snacks are healthy in the Sussexes household. According to The Cut, Meghan made "kits with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars" to pass out to an "unhoused man" on Archie's way home from school, which the then three-year-old also enjoyed himself.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan also sends Archie to school with "a week's worth of freshly picked fruit" for him and his classmates to enjoy.

Princess Lilibet's 'clean and green' baby food



Before Archie and Lilibet were born, Meghan's makeup artist friend Daniel Martin told Gayle King: "I'm sure the baby's gonna be raised like, definitely clean and green. Clean and green for the baby. She loves to cook. Eating organic whenever she can."

Daniel added that foodie Meghan will likely shun ready-made baby food for Archie. "Oh, I totally see her making her own baby food," he revealed.

Princess Lilibet was likely fed with homemade baby food, according to Meghan's friend

"You don't realise the nutritional value of that food," Meghan said during a podcast episode of The Audacity of the Activist with Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Luckily, it seems she has nothing to worry about when it comes to making sure her children are eating well. "Thankfully my kids love vegetables," the Duchess interjected before continuing her sentence.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex is raising her children to eat their greens

If Meghan and Harry are raising their children plant-based, the royal couple are likely fueling their kids with lots of veggies and fruit to compensate for shortfalls in their nutrition that a non plant-based diet could offer.

According to BBC research, the biggest concern with plant-based diets in early childhood is nutritional inadequacy. There can be a risk of vitamin D, calcium, iron, omega-3 fatty acids and possibly vitamin B12 deficiency if not careful.