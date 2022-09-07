Prince Charles to hold poignant meeting amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to UK The Prince has said he is 'moved beyond words'

Prince Charles has said he is "moved beyond words" ahead of a poignant meeting on Wednesday, amid his son Prince Harry's brief return to the UK with wife Meghan Markle.

It has been confirmed that the royal will spend time with the parents of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a baguette, as he hosts a global symposium on allergies.

Scientists from around the world have travelled to Dumfries House in Ayrshire for the two-day symposium, which has been organised by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

The foundation was set up by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, whose 15-year-old daughter Natasha died following a severe allergic reaction to sesame in a sandwich during a flight to France in 2016.

Charles has said he was "moved beyond words" by her death and the way her parents have "selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families suffering in the same way".

Natasha died on July 17, 2016, aged 15 after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow with her father and best friend.

A coroner concluded that she would not have eaten the baguette if the sesame seeds – to which she was severely allergic – had been included on the label.

The two-day global symposium on September 6 and 7 will see Charles take part in a roundtable discussion with the scientists and Natasha's parents.

The idea of bringing the world's leading allergy and environment experts together was first raised by Charles following the 2018 inquest into Natasha's death which highlighted the growing allergic epidemic, particularly among children and young people.

Charles said: "I was moved beyond words by the tragic death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse and the way her parents have selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families suffering in the same way.

"That is why my Prince's Foundation is hosting leading scientists and experts in the field to tackle the environmental causes of allergic disease, so that no more lives are needlessly lost due to allergic reactions."

