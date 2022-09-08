Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message following sad death of her 'friend' the Queen Prince Andrew's ex-wife is mourning her ex mother-in-law

Sarah Ferguson has taken to social media with an emotional message following the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.

Sarah – who was once the Queen’s daughter-in-law through her marriage to Prince Andrew - shared a poignant picture showing the Queen posing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

She wrote in the caption: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth."

Sarah continued: "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

Sarah, 62, often spoke fondly about the monarch – most recently in April in honour of the Queen’s 96th birthday.

The mum-of-two shared a photo of Her Majesty looking radiant in pink.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday Your Majesty. What an amazing day of celebrations for the most inspirational Head of State, leader, Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny and Mother in Law."

The news of the Queen’s death was announced on 8 September.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle. Her loved ones, including Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, had travelled to Scotland to be by her side after doctors expressed fresh concern for her health on Thursday.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

A short time before the announcement, family members were pictured arriving at Balmoral. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen driving into the estate. The Duchess of Cambridge remained in London to care for her three children with William.