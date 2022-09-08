Sarah Ferguson flies back to UK following Queen's death The royal family is congregating at Balmoral

Sarah Ferguson has been seen at Venice airport, reportedly flying back to the UK from the film festival to be by her family's side following the death of the Queen's.

It's not known whether the Duchess of York is travelling to Balmoral, to join her ex-husband Prince Andrew, or to simply be nearer to the royal family back on UK soil.

Sarah remained close to the Queen, saying on the Tea With Twiggy podcast last year: "I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother. [She's] never faltered.

She added: "I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern... and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous."

If Sarah does fly to Balmoral, she will join Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex in Scotland, all of whom flew together from London, landing at Aberdeen airport, which is about an hour by car from the Queen's residence.

Sarah Ferguson is flying back to be with the royal family

It is understood the Prince Harry is on his way to Balmoral separately from other royals but has been in co-ordination with other family members’ plans.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles were already in Scotland, so were among the first to be with the Queen.

Sarah Ferguson remains close to the Queen

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Queen's ongoing health concerns. It read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

