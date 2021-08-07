Sarah Ferguson receives rare invite to Balmoral from the Queen The Duchess of York will reportedly visit this summer

Sarah Ferguson will reportedly visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer after a rare invite was extended to her former daughter-in-law.

Her Majesty is said to have granted the Duchess an open invitation to spend time at her Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Prince Andrew.

According to the Daily Mail, Sarah can stay at Balmoral for as long as Andrew after previously retreating ahead of Prince Philip's arrival.

Sarah and the late Duke of Edinburgh reportedly had a strained relationship. In previous years, she is believed to have only stayed at the Deeside castle for a few days before making a swift exit before the duke joined the Queen.

The paper claims that the Queen appreciates the loyalty that Sarah has demonstrated to the Royal Family since her divorce in 1996 and has been impressed by the close relationship she has maintained with Andrew, 61.

While Sarah may not have been a regular visitor to Balmoral in recent years, a piece of her has remained at the home.

The Queen is believed to be impressed by Sarah and Andrew's close relationship

Back in April following Prince Philip's death, Buckingham Palace released touching photographs of him taken over the years with his family.

In one, shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account and taken in 2018, he could be seen posing with his wife and seven of their great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Sarah's gift to the Queen sits on the table behind Prince Philip

In the background of the image, taken at Balmoral, reportedly sat a gift from Sarah to the monarch.

According to The Daily Mail, Sarah gifted Her Majesty a hand-crafted table lamp, made by Rosanna Lonsdale, which sits front and centre on a table behind the sofa in the Queen's private sitting room.

Sarah is said to have commissioned the piece, whose motif is based on the sweet peas of Balmoral, as a Christmas present for the Queen.

