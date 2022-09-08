The Queen's life in portraits: 5 official paintings of the late monarch Elizabeth II sadly passed away on Thursday 8 September 2022

The Queen sadly passed away on 8 September 2022 with her family around her at her Scottish home of Balmoral Castle.

During her 70-year reign, the late monarch was the subject of countless portraits, photographs and artworks around the world. As royal fans around the world pay their respects to Elizabeth II, we take a look back at some of the portraits of Her Majesty created over her lifetime....

WATCH: The Queen has passed away aged 96

Artist Andrew Festing painted this stunning portrait of the late Queen in 2005 which showed the monarch in her robes for the state opening of parliament.

Here the Queen is seen looking at a portrait of herself by British artist Henry Ward, which marked six decades of patronage to the British Red Cross. It was unveiled at Windsor Castle in 2016.

The monarch smiled at this portrait of herself in 2010. The painting was commissioned for The Queen's Room of the Cunard's cruise-liner Queen Elizabeth II.

These vibrant portraits by Andy Warhol named 'Reigning Queens' were a modern take on the traditional style of royal paintings but such fun. The portraits appeared on show at Windsor castle and are property of the Royal Collection.

This painting by Pietro Annigoni was created in 1969 and was shown as part of the exhibition The Queen: Portraits of a Monarch at Windsor Castle.

We had to include the portrait that HELLO! commissioned for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee year in 2022. We asked UK expressionist artist Ben Mosley, whose fans include Mike Tindall and Ed Sheeran, to create this unique portrait.

Ben told us of creating the portrait: "She's an iconic person to paint, and it was good to challenge myself to do something different and incorporate lots of different things about her life. I'm quite patriotic and a fan of the Royal family, so it was something I really enjoyed doing."

