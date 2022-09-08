14 most heartbreaking celebrity tributes following Queen's death Special tributes have been shared on social media

Stars from all walks of showbiz have been sharing loving words about the Queen following the news of her death.

Her Majesty died aged 96 surrounded by her close family at her summer residence in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday. Social media was awash with beautiful tributes from celebrities as the world went into mourning.

Piers Morgan wrote on Instagram: "BREAKING NEWS: RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you."

Kate Garraway posted: "RIP HM Queen Elizabeth II . We will forever be in your debt for your lifetime of dedication. Mother, grandmother, great grandmother - my thoughts are with all the Royal family for their loss.

"Sending love too to all those, like me, who feel the loss of her extraordinary presence as a constant in all our lives , seems even now, strangely and unsettlingly unreal."

Tamara Ecclestone said: "Just the most sad news I feel heartbroken. What an incredible inspirational lady. So proud to have had her as our monarch."

Kelly Brook simply responded to the news with a broken heart on social media.

Holly Willoughby wrote: "Thank you for your lifetime of service and humble commitment to duty."

Harry Redknapp commented: "Rest in peace and god bless your Majesty. What a lady, what a reign. Thank you for your duty and everything you gave your country. You will be truly missed."

Louise Redknapp wrote: "What an incredible reign. She gave her life and soul to our county with such dignity, grace and strength.

"Thank you for everything you did for our country It’s so sad to imagine our country without her. Sending love to all of her Family. RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

Martine McCutcheon said: "The world will be mourning our longest, ever, reigning Queen… And rightfully so. What a woman and what a monarch she was for us all.

"Humility is the word that first comes to mind when I think of our Queen. In an ever changing world, that has been shaken to its core at times, our Queen has been a constant presence of strength and comfort for so very, many, generations.

"I'm desperately sad but may her dignity, sense of duty and honour be carried on from this day forward. Sending her family and our country lots of love and strength at this time. RIP Queen Elizabeth II. 🙏🏽 #rip #ourbelovedqueen."

Nicola Roberts added: "An extraordinary woman and her extraordinary duty. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth."

Myleene Klass wrote: "So sad for both our country and her family as we feel the loss of a strong, trailblazing woman, leader, monarch and mother. RIP your Majesty."

Amanda Holden said: "I think we all thought our Queen would live forever…

"Her grace ,good humour and indomitable spirit.. embodied everything that made Great Britain , Great . I just can’t imagine our country without her...

"My thoughts are with her family #godsavethequeen."

Lorraine Kelly wrote: "So sad. She’s been here my whole life. What an incredible monarch. We won’t see her like again. Honoured I got to meet her. The whole of the nation wrapped up in one formidable, kind, caring woman. Thoughts with her family and all who loved her. #thequeen #RIP."

Susanna Reid said: "No one more likely to be so loved, admired and respected than Her Majesty The Queen and although she cannot be immortal, I think we have always hoped she might be."

Giovanna Fletcher added: " ‘Inevitably, a long life can pass by many milestones; my own is no exception.’ 70 years as our Queen. None of us will really know what that entailed, yet she led with dedication, loyalty and devotion."

