Prince Charles's new title confirmed following death of his mother, the Queen The heartbroken royal has issued a statement

Prince Charles has now ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8th September.

The 73-year-old royal was at his mother's side when she passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral at the age of 96.

A short time later, Charles released a statement that read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

Charles is mourning the death of his beloved mother

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Notably, he did not sign the letter– but his new title was soon confirmed by the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The new monarch will be known as King Charles III

Speaking outside Downing Street as she paid tribute to the Queen, she said: "Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty King Charles III."

Clarence House have now also confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral

The news of the Queen's death was announced at 6.30pm on Thursday 8 September. The official message read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

A short time before the announcement, family members were pictured arriving at Balmoral. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen driving into the estate. The Duchess of Cambridge remained in London to care for her three children with William.

Charles was devoted to his mother

Prince William and his wife Kate were among those to mourn the news, sharing the post on their own social media as they come to terms with their loss.

