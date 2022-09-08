Why Princes Charles is heading back to Buckingham Palace so soon The Prince of Wales has become King following the death of his mother, the Queen

The Prince of Wales has become King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother, the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, aged 96. Her loved ones, including Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Scotland to be by her side after doctors expressed fresh concern for her health.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla share heartbreak following the Queen's death

Despite his grief, duty calls for the new King and he is set to immediately return to the UK capital and Buckingham Palace to fulfil his royal destiny and begin his reign as monarch, in line with Operation Spring Tide which relates to the plan for King Charles' ascension to the throne.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Here is what is expected to happen following the death of the Queen

Charles - who is the nation's longest-serving heir apparent, having been so since he was three years old when his grandfather, King George VI, passed - now needs to turn his hand to matters of state as sovereign and leads the nation in mourning.

MORE: What happens when the Queen passes away? Inside royal protocol

MORE: Prince Charles is now King of England - everything you need to know about the heir to the throne

King Charles III, as it has been confirmed that His Majesty will be styled, will be expected to deliver a televised address in honour of his beloved mother.

The Prince of Wales has become King following the death of his mother

In the coming days, he will also meet the Prime Minister, confirm funeral plans, and tour the UK with his wife, who has now become the Queen Consort and has the title of Queen.

Additionally, there must be a formal proclamation of him as the new monarch at an Accession Council in St James's Palace in London as soon as practically possible. The Council is usually convened the day after the death of a sovereign.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The royal issued a heartfelt statement following his mother's death

In a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which was confirmed at 6.30pm BST on Thursday 8 September 2022, the King said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

MORE: The Queen's obituary: Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.