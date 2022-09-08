British national anthem God Save the King is sung for first time - watch poignant video It was an emotional moment

The British national anthem 'God Save The King' has been sung for the first time as the Prince of Wales has become King Charles III.

The first official public rendition took place at a service of prayer and reflection for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

WATCH: Crowds at St Paul's Catherdral sing the national anthem

Charles has ascended to the throne after the passing of his mother, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on 8 September.

Her loved ones, including Charles and Princess Anne were by her bedside.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex were later spotted arriving; the Duchess of Cambridge remained in London to care for her three children with William.

The sad news was announced by Royal Communications at 3pm on 8th September in a statement which revealed that the longest-reigning monarch "died peacefully at Balmoral [on Thursday] afternoon."

The Queen was 96

The announcement was officially posted to the railings outside Buckingham Palace by aides dressed in black, while the Union flag was lowered to half-mast.

Following the family, the first person to be informed of the Queen's passing was the British prime minister Liz Truss, who spent time with Her Majesty in the days before her death.

The news was then released to the 15 governments outside the UK where the Queen is also the head of state, and the 36 other nations of the Commonwealth.

The coronation of King Charles has already been declared as a UK bank holiday by the UK government, and therefore UK-based employees are given the day off.

Charles gave his first speech to the nation as King

God Save The King is the national and royal anthem for the British territories, Commonwealth realms, and the British Crown Dependencies. The author of the lyrics remains unknown although it is often attributed to the composer John Bull.

In a deeply personal statement following the death of his mother, the King shared that her passing was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."