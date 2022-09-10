Duchess Kate had poignant last meeting with the Queen Her Majesty passed away on Thursday

Although the Duchess of Cambridge wasn't with the Queen when she passed away, Kate did meet with the monarch in the weeks before her death.

Her Majesty passed away at her Balmoral home on Thursday, and during the summer break, the Duchess was one of the many royals that met with the Queen.

The mum-of-three paid a visit with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis towards the end of August.

The royals no doubt enjoyed the visit, and Kate will likely have captured plenty of photos of the young royals spending time with their late great-grandmother.

Following Prince Philip's passing in 2021, the Duchess shared previously unseen photos, including one of the royal couple with all their great-grandchildren.

Kate visited the Queen in Balmoral on numerous occasions

The occasion would be the last time Kate and the children spent time with the monarch in person.

When the Queen came under medical supervision, the children had just started at their new school, Lambrook, and while William travelled up to Balmoral, the Duchess stayed behind in order to look after them.

