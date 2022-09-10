Queen Elizabeth II's loving message to son Charles revealed

King Charles III delivered a historic televised address to the nation on Friday evening, paying a poignant and moving tribute to his "darling Mama" in his first public broadcast as monarch.

Charles said of his "beloved mother," the late Elizabeth II: "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

WATCH: King Charles III's speech in full

He also spoke of the "deep sense of gratitude" for the Queen's 70 years on the throne and told of her "profound personal commitment which defined her whole life".

Following the historic moment, the official Instagram page for the royal family released a series of throwback images of the late Queen with her son Charles.

In the caption, Buckingham Palace shared quotes from milestone moments, including one in which Queen Elizabeth spoke fondly of her eldest child, Charles.

The Royal Family's Instagram shared these touching images

"For Prince Philip and me, there can be no greater pleasure or comfort than to know that into his care are safely-entrusted the guiding principles of public service and duty to others," the quote read.

The caption added: "His Majesty The King has spent his working life serving the public through his patronages, with a particular focus on environmental causes and young people. "His many duties in support of The Queen have included representing Her Majesty and the UK overseas, attending events including State Visits to the UK, the State Opening of Parliament and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings."

When she turned 21, the Queen - then Princess Elizabeth - had said: "𝑊𝑒 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑔𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑣𝑒𝑠. 𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑜 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑐ℎ ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑛𝑒 𝑏𝑦 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑠 - 𝑎 𝑛𝑜𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑜, ‘𝐼 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑒’. 𝑇ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑠 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑛 𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡𝑜 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑏𝑦𝑔𝑜𝑛𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑇ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑘𝑛𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑑𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛."

The Queen passed away in Balmoral on Thursday

The Queen spoke these words on her 21st birthday, knowing that one day she would succeed her father King George VI as Monarch.

The Palace stated: "Her commitment to a life of service became a guiding principle throughout her reign and was illustrated in the sheer volume of work which she undertook as Queen - from her early Commonwealth tours which lasted for several months at a time, to the many official engagements which she attended well into her final years.

"In a letter written by King George VI to Princess Elizabeth shortly after her wedding, King George VI wrote of his confidence in her commitment to her Royal duties, saying: 'I have watched you grow up all these years, with pride … and I can, I know, always count on you, and now Philip, to help in our work.'"

