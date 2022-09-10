Why Kate, the new Princess of Wales, will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara William and Kate are the new Prince and Princess of Wales

When King Charles III addressed the nation for the first time, he announced a new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Kate have inherited the titles made famous by his father and mother, Princess Diana.

WATCH: Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding

The royal couple have now changed their social media handles to read @princeandprincessofwales as they take on their new, more prominent roles.

Of course, with Kate’s new title will come comparisons with William's late mother, Diana. She was the last Princess of Wales – and much has been made of the similarities between the two ladies.

Much has been made of the similarities between Kate and Diana

Kate already proudly wears the engagement ring worn by Princess Diana – but there is one statement piece of jewellery that she will not inherit.

When Diana walked down the aisle to marry Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral in July 1981, she wore the most spectacular tiara to secure her 140-metre David and Elizabeth Emanuel-designed tulle veil.

The Princess wears her late mother-in-law's engagement ring

And the 19-year-old observed age-old tiara etiquette by not borrowing from the royal vault. Instead, she chose to wear the Spencer tiara.

The glittering headpiece is designed in a garland style and features a central heart flanked by continuous running scrolls, interspersed with star and trumpet-shaped flowers. It is set throughout with circular and rose-cut, cushion, and pear-shaped diamonds, mounted in gold.

Diana wore the Spencer tiara on her wedding day - and on many occasions thereafter

The tiara was inherited by Diana’s father John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer in the mid seventies and, as such, remains in the Spencer family.

But while Kate may not inherit the famous diadem, it seems it will one day be given to her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Earlier this year, the Spencer tiara went on display at an exhibition in London with the catalogue stating that Princess Diana's eldest granddaughter would one day own the exquisite piece.

Princess Charlotte is set to inherit the famous headpiece

It read, in part: "In the mid-1970s, John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, inherited the tiara. It was subsequently worn by all three of his daughters at their wedding: Lady Jane in 1978; Lady Sarah in 1980; and finally Lady Diana the following year, in 1981.

“The tiara was most recently worn by Celia McCorquodale - niece of the 10th Earl Spencer Charles - at her wedding in the Spring of 2018. The Spencer Tiara is now set to be inherited by Princess Charlotte."

