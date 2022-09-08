Prince Louis completely steals the show in sassy school video! The four-year-old is such a character

Oh, little Prince Louis! Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son is becoming quite a character – and he totally stole the show in the family's latest video.

The Cambridges released a video and a series of photographs this week, documenting their children's arrival at their new school, Lambrook, in Berkshire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Louis steals the show in Cambridge school video

Proud mum Kate can be seen walking hand-in-hand with her boys, nine-year-old Prince George and Prince Louis, while Prince William looks after their seven-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The three children look incredibly smart and happy as they walk up to the school’s entrance, where they were warmly greeted by the headmaster, Jonathan Perry.

The Cambridges were greeted at Lambrook by headmaster Jonathan Perry

But once again, it's Louis who really got fans talking. In the footage, Louis can be seen vigorously swinging his arm as he holds on to Kate with the other hand.

Already displaying a level of self-confidence, he chooses to ignore dad William's offer to hold his other hand, keeping his eyes locked firmly ahead.

The family were in high spirits as they arrived at the school

William can then be seen tenderly ruffling his son's hair – prompting Louis to defiantly shake his head in response.

Prince Louis captured the hearts of the nation earlier this year with an array of hilarious moments during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Little Prince Louis won the hearts of the nation at the Platinum Jubilee

From dancing around in the stands, to telling off his mum Kate, and even sticking out his tongue, the youngest Cambridge quickly became a firm favourite amongst royal fans.

William and Kate later acknowledged their son's cheeky appearances at the momentous celebrations.

William and Kate later joked about their son's animated appearances

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership," the couple wrote in an Instagram post.

"From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember. We all had an incredible time, especially Louis..."

