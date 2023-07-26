The one word Princess Kate has 'forbidden' around Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales are hands-on parents to their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, but they also have extra help in the form of a Norland nanny.

Prince William and Princess Kate recruited their trusted childminder Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo from the prestigious Norland College in Bath in 2014. Prince George was around eight months old at the time – and she has been with the family ever since.

But did you know that Norland nannies have very strict rules when it comes to what language they are allowed to use in front of the children they look after? Read on to discover which word is reportedly banned at the Waleses' home Adelaide Cottage - and no, it's not a swear word!

Norland College is known for its exceptional childcare courses, and an interview with author Louise Heren, who wrote Nanny in a Book, has revealed how Norland nannies look after their charges – and the language they are taught to avoid with children.

The Waleses' nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

The Mirror revealed that Louise spent a year at the college researching a documentary and told the paper that there is one word the nannies are taught never to say while at work with children. The word is simply 'kids'.

It's quite a surprise to hear such an innocuous word is off-limits, but Louise explained the rationale behind the rule. Louise said: "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals."

© getty Nanny Maria with a young Prince George

Given the fact this is a firm rule of the college, it's highly likely that Princess Kate's nanny Maria also adopts it with the royal children.

Let's face it, calling, "Kids, dinner is ready" is far quicker than, "George, Charlotte, Louis, dinner is ready". However, we do like the focus on children as individuals.

Maria has been with the family for eight years

The paper also reported that shouting is apparently a no-no in the Cambridge household, so we're picturing a rather calm Mary Poppins-type environment.

At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her." Erm, can we borrow nanny Maria for a while please Kate?

Who is Kate Middleton's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo?

Maria is an alumnus of the prestigious Norland College in Bath, which was founded in 1892 by educational pioneer Emily Ward. Its reputation is second to none – the college is known for producing top-rate nannies, hired by royals and celebrities alike.

© Photo: Rex Nanny Maria smiling with The Queen

The College has a reputation as being at the forefront of early years education and training, offering an intensive academic degree and skills-based diploma programme. Norland's values place children at the centre of all decisions with the mottos 'Love Never Faileth' and 'Fortis In Arduis' (Strength in Adversity).

Maria wears the traditional Norland Nanny uniform comprising of a brown dress, hat and white gloves.

Despite her high profile role, little is known about Maria's background or personal life. At the time of her employment, Kensington Palace issued a statement requesting privacy for the family's new nanny.