Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might attend the Queen's funeral

As preparations for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are underway, many are wondering whether the royal children will be attending the service - but this clue suggests that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all be present for the funeral.

During the Accession Council on Saturday, King Charles III confirmed that there will be a bank holiday for the monarch’s funeral across all four UK countries. The date of the service is yet to be confirmed, though it is expected to be on Monday 19 September, after the national period of mourning.

A bank holiday will mean that schools will be closed across the UK, which suggests that the royal children may be in attendance.

The children of the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, all attend Lambrook School in Berkshire.

There has been speculation about whether Prince William and Kate’s children will attend Her Majesty’s funeral. They were not present for the funeral of the Queen’s late husband Prince Phillip in April 2021, though this may have been due to COVID-19, as the service took place during social distancing restrictions.

Attendees of Her Majesty’s funeral are yet to be confirmed, though it is expected that over 2,000 guests will be invited, including close family and friends, presidents, European royals and heads of state.

The Queen has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and it is not yet confirmed who of these will be present at the service.

