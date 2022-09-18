Queen Elizabeth II's funeral breaks years of royal tradition: full details Her Majesty's funeral will be unlike her mother and father's

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to take place on Monday 19 September, and the sombre occasion marks a break in royal tradition.

For the first time since the funeral of George III in 1760, the royal service will not take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and will instead be held at Westminster Abbey.

WATCH: Queen's coffin driven through the Royal Mile in Edinburgh

The change of location is likely to be to allow more people to attend the funeral of the beloved monarch.

The usual royal funeral venue, St George's Chapel, has been the location of choice for most royal ceremonies up until now, including the late Prince Phillip's funeral last year, and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Windsor chapel will still play a part in the Queen's funeral, though. After the service takes place at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her father, King George VI, and mother Queen Elizabeth are also buried, along with the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Abbey

Once the funeral has taken place, the Queen’s late husband Prince Philip will be moved from the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where he will be laid alongside his lifelong partner.

The King George VI memorial chapel is an annex to the main chapel and was added to the north side, behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969. It is generally open to the public, and three services per day take place there.

St George's Chapel in Windsor

A black stone slab is set into the floor of the private chapel and features the names of Queen Elizabeth II's parents, George VI and Elizabeth, in gold lettering, accompanied by the couple's years of birth and death. The slate is left blank below their names, with room for Queen Elizabeth II's name to be added.

