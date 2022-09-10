Bittersweet milestone for Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis The Cambridge children started at Lambrook school this week

It was a bittersweet start to the new school year for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children amid the tragic passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

SEE: The Queen has died aged 96

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, who started at Lambrook School on 8 September, could never have expected their first day at the Windsor-based prep school would be veiled by the sudden news of their 96-year-old great-grandmother's death.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments

The royal children enjoyed a 'Welcome Day' for new pupils at the school on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen walking hand-in-hand with their children as they approached the gates of the school.

All three Cambrdige children wore their summer uniform, with Charlotte in a navy gingham summer dress, navy socks and black shoes, and Princes George and Louis looking smart in navy shorts and socks, black shoes and a green and white checked shirt.

RELATED: Kate Middleton looks sombre during school run as Prince William arrives at Queen's bedside

The Duchess pictured with her two sons, George and Louis

It is understood Prince William rushed to the Queen's Scottish home of Balmoral on Thursday with other senior members of the royal family following "concern" for her declining health.

Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com and landed at Aberdeen airport at 3.50pm, which is about an hour's drive from Balmoral.

SEE: The Queen's life in pictures: Remembering the best moments from her 70-year reign

MORE: What is the British royal line of succession?

Several members of the royal family - including Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex - were onboard.

Duchess Kate remained in Windsor with George, Charlotte and Louis and was pictured looking sombre as she drove to pick up her three children on the school run.

It was a bittersweet start to the school term for the Cambridge children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a statement following the death of William's grandmother, the Queen.

Sharing their sadness in a deeply heartfelt message, William and Kate wrote on Instagram: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.