Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall shed tears as they view floral tributes for the Queen The Queen passed away on 8 September

Members of the royal family who are in Balmoral have been viewing tributes left to the Queen following her sad death on 8 September.

Her passing clearly had a large impact on granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall who were seen in tears as they viewed tributes left to Her Majesty. The royals stopped to look at all the tributes as they returned from a private prayer service which had been held at Crathie Kirk, a church that had been frequented by the Queen whenever she was in Balmoral.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie sheds a tear while inspecting tributes to the Queen

Royals at the service included Eugenie and Zara, alongside Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Beatrice, and it was the first time they had been seen in public since the monarch's passing.

Andrew wrapped his arm around his grieving daughter as her emotions overcame her.

Charles was not at the service, as he was back in London at St. James's Palace, where he was proclaimed King. The historical event was made all the more memorable as it was the first time a proclamation had been televised.

The event was emotional for Eugenie

When he returned to London on Friday, King Charles III viewed floral tributes that had been left for his late mother outside of Buckingham Palace.

As the number of mourners increased, their tributes were moved to be displayed in neighbouring Green Park Floral Tribute Garden, where the new King spent time viewing the huge array.

Devoted to his mother, he was understandably upset as he bent down to read some of the many messages left in honour of the Queen.

He was joined by his wife, the new Queen Consort Camilla, who matched his sombre mood. She was known to have a very close relationship with her mother-in-law.

