The reason why King Charles chose touching picture of the Queen for his first address as monarch The new King addressed the nation on Friday

King Charles III gave his first address to the nation as monarch on Friday, and on his desk was a touching photo of his late mother, the Queen.

The photo featured Her Majesty in a turquoise coat and hat, which was adorned with a red rose, and was taken back in 2010 when she was visiting Kirkcudbridght in Scotland to see the scallop industry and local food industries.

The photo clearly held special meaning for the new King given that he had it with him, with Clarence House confirming that the royal had chosen the picture himself from his home.

He also may have chosen a photo that showed his mother during a trip to Scotland due to her fondness for the country; she passed away at her Scottish residence on Thursday.

In his address, which was pre-recorded, the King paid tribute to the Queen and confirmed that like her, he would serve as monarch until his death.

The photo was taken when the Queen visited Scotland in 2010

He also made reference to his sons, saying he wished to "express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".

He added "With Catherine beside him [William], our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

He signed off his emotional speech with a tribute to his late mother and father, saying: "To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of angels sing thee to thy rest'."

