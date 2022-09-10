King Charles III proclamation at St.James's Palace - live updates

King Charles III is set to officially ascend the throne today at St. Jame's Palace and for the first time, the historic ceremony will be televised for the public.

State trumpeters gave the King a musical introduction as he made is was onto the balcony at St. James's Palace after proceedings ended and Charles Queen Consort Camilla and William, the new Prince of Wales left the throne room. Unlike his father, Prince William will know what is in store for him when he is proclaimed as King

WATCH: King Charles makes candid confession about Queen's death

In his moving declaration, the King said: "My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

"I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered.

Charles is joined by his Queen Consort and Prince William

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

"And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

"To all of us as a family as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is apart, my mother gave an example of life long love and selfless service."

Charles made a moving declaration

Prince William and Charle's Queen Consort, Liz Truss and the Archibishop of Canterbury were the first to have signed the official proclamation ahead of other members of council. The death of the late Queen was confirmed at 10 am at the start of an historic meeting to announce King Charles III as monarch.

The new monarch became King the moment his mother died, but an Accession Council must be convened following the death of a sovereign which usually takes place within 24 hours.

The accession council, which is always traditionally held as soon as the monarch has died, will meet and once their meeting has taken place there will be an official Proclamation of his new role as King on the balcony of St.James's Palace. The council will begin at the picture gallery, and then the proceedings will move ot the throne room will Charles will attend for the official announcement.

The council is made up partly of senior parliamentarians

The Accession council is composed of privy councillors, senior parliamentarians, leading members of the church of England commonwealth leaders senior judges and civil servants Amongst those gathered already are David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson who are all gathered in the picture gallery as they await the start of proceedings.

The momentous occasion comes just hours after the new King addressed the nation last night in his first official speech to the public.

During the touching message, Charles sat beside his a photo of his "darling Mama" and renewed her promise of lifelong service as he praised her humour, warmth, and ability to see the best in people.

King Charles chose the photo of the Queen

He also announced that he had made his son William the new Prince of Wales, with his wife Catherine the Princess of Wales – the title last used by William's late mother, Diana.

The father-of-two also expressed his "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".

Charles finished with an emotional sign-off to his "darling Mama" when he wished: "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," a quote from the ending of Shakespeare's Hamlet.

