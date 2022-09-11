Prince William carries out first official duty with new royal title The new Prince of Wales outlined future plans with wife Kate

Prince William carried out his first official engagement as the Prince of Wales on Sunday.

The 40-year-old royal spoke with the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, during a phone call in which he said that he and wife, Kate, look forward to travelling to Wales soon.

In a statement released in English and Welsh by Kensington Palace, it was revealed that William thanked the First Minister for his fitting tribute to the Queen, and expressed his and the Princess of Wales's honour in being asked to serve the Welsh people.

Acknowledging the couple's "deep affection for Wales," having lived in Anglesey during the first few months of their eldest child Prince George's life, the statement added that the Prince and Princess will "spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales".

It said that the couple "want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them".

The statement added: "The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales's proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise. They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past."

William and Kate visiting Anglesey in 2019

During King Charles's first televised address to the nation on Friday, he announced William and Kate's new royal titles, saying: "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

A royal source told HELLO! that Kate in particular "appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path".

William's mother, Diana, was the last Princess of Wales.

