Prince William’s heartfelt gift for Prince George after Queen’s death It is so sweet!

The Prince of Wales has revealed the touching gift he will give to his son Prince George after the Queen’s death.

Prince William was in good company as he joined his wife Kate, his brother Harry and Meghan in Windsor on Saturday.

While out as the ‘fab four’, the Prince of Wales received a heart-warming gift – a Paddington bear teddy - from a little girl in the crowd.

WATCH: Prince William gifted Paddington Bear outside Windsor Castle

It was an incredibly thoughtful present as the Queen had delighted people all over the UK with her TV sketch alongside Paddington Bear.

The laugh-out-loud clip was released to mark the Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign.

Now in footage filmed by Sky News, Prince William was seen thanking the girl for the “sweet” gift.

Prince William looks delighted with the Paddington Bear teddy

"Is that going over there or do you want me to keep it?" He asked her.

When the little girl told him she would like him to keep it, Prince William had an even better idea.

He told her: "I might give it to George, thank you very much."

People also left marmalade sandwiches, Paddington Bear’s favourite snack, as a nod to Her Majesty’s famous TV moment among the gifts.

There were the most beautiful flowers in bright colours and many other tributes shared in memory of the Queen.

Only days have gone by since the Queen died aged 96, surrounded by those who loved her at her summer royal residence Balmoral in Scotland.

Prince William had the loving support of his wife Kate

Her funeral will be attended by world leaders, politicians and of course her family on September 19.

Prince William had made the journey to Balmoral on Thursday.

He then travelled back to Windsor on Friday where he enjoyed an emotional reunion with Kate and their three children.

Prince William took time to speak to mourners outside Windsor Castle

It has been a heartbreaking time for the royal family and Kate revealed Louis’ first words after being told about the Queen’s death.

"Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now," Kate was overheard saying, according to one onlooker outside Windsor Castle.

