Kate’s sweet words about Prince William and Harry’s show of unity Her words ring true

The Princess of Wales has shared some kind words about her husband’s show of unity with his brother Prince Harry.

READ: The Queen's coffin leaves Balmoral to Edinburgh

The royal family have been brought closer together after the Queen died aged 96, surrounded by her loved ones at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.

There was total delight when the 'fab four' come together again on Saturday after Prince William asked Harry and Meghan to join him and his wife in Windsor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William gifted Paddington Bear outside Windsor Castle

It was a special moment as it marked the first time the brothers have been seen together since the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue last July.

Now Kate has revealed the sweet message behind their union as she gushed about their family.

"At times like this you’ve got to come together," she told a family, The Telegraph reported.

MORE: Surprising fact about Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion in Windsor

REVEALED: Grieving Prince Harry makes heartbreaking confession about Queen's home

The Princess of Wales also told mourners about the moment her son Louis consoled her over the Queen’s death.

"Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now," Kate was overheard saying, according to one onlooker outside Windsor Castle.

Lovely photographs captured the moment Kate, William, Meghan and Harry were brought together.

It was an emotional moment seeing the 'fab four' reunite in Windsor

They were all dressed in black as they greeted the waiting crowds.

SWEET: Prince William’s heartfelt gift for Prince George after Queen’s death

KIND: Queen Elizabeth II receives touching tribute from staff at Balmoral Estate

The world was watching as the two warring brothers put their differences aside and instead came together in memory of their grandmother.

On Sunday, Her Majesty’s coffin began its journey to London as it left Balmoral and headed for Edinburgh.

Prince William invited Meghan and Harry to join him and Kate

The funeral at Westminster Abbey, in London has been scheduled for September 19.

It will be attended by the royal family and politicians. King Charles III announced a Bank Holiday for the day as the UK mourns the Queen.

Celebrities, politicians, European royals and world leaders alike have expressed their grief over the monarch’s death.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.