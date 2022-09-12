Buckingham Palace release touching photo of 'heartbroken' Prince Harry with the Queen

Following the Duke of Sussex's emotional statement regarding the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace released a heartwarming picture of the two of them.

The black-and-white image, which was shared on Instagram on Monday, showed the grandmother-and-grandson duo sharing a laugh after attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in May 2019.

Alongside the throwback photo was Prince Harry's statement, in which he paid tribute to his "guiding compass" the Queen. "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he said.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

Buckingham Palace's Instagram account shared this photo

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

