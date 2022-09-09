Prince Harry pictured consoling airport staff after Queen's death The duke is heartbroken after the death of his grandmother

The Duke of Sussex has been pictured comforting airport staff ahead of his trip back to London following the death of his grandmother the Queen. The emotional pictures emerged shortly after he left Balmoral on Friday morning.

Prince Harry, who had an incredibly special bond with Her Majesty, was seen leaving the royal residence in a Range Rover, shortly after 8am.

It is understood he is returning to London on a commercial flight. In the capital, he will be reunited with his wife Meghan.

Thursday, the Duke had made the journey to Balmoral amid concerns for the Queen’s health and he arrived at around 8pm without his wife Meghan.

He had made the trip on a private jet.

Harry and Meghan shared a joint statement on their Archewell website which read: “IN LOVING MEMORY OF Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

Prince Harry was pictured comforting airport staff

The couple had flown in from the US to make an appearance at a charity event in the UK.

Tributes from all over the world have been coming in for the late monarch and flowers have been laid for her.

The Prince carried a backpack with him

King Charles III and the Queen Consort are expected to leave for Aberdeen airport later on Friday where he will make the journey to London.

Harry will be reunited with Meghan on Friday

The King will meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss after his arrival in the capital.

He will also pre-record a televised address that will be played at around 6pm.

Ten days of mourning have begun in the UK to mark the queen’s death.

A member of Prince Harry's team carried his belongings onto the aircraft

The rest of the royal family remains at Balmoral Castle at this moment, including the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of York.

The Duchess of Cambridge had stayed in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were settling into their new school following their recent move.

