Prince Harry details time the Queen hugged Archie and Lilibet in heartbreaking tribute The couple have shared their grief

The heartbroken Duke of Sussex has spoken out about his grief after his grandmother the Queen died.

In a statement released on his and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell website, Prince Harry said: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected.

WATCH: The Queen and Philips' ensuring love story

"Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

He added: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

Meghan and Harry made an appearance in Windsor

Thanking his grandmother, Prince Harry concluded: "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Her Majesty died aged 96, surrounded by her loved ones, at her summer royal residence Balmoral in Scotland. Everyone was delighted to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales for an appearance in Windsor at the weekend.

Prince William personally extended the invitation to Harry and Meghan. It is the first time the warring brothers William and Harry have been seen together since the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue last July.

The royal couples were dressed in black as they greeted members of the public. Prince Harry, who had an incredibly special bond with the Queen, made the trip to Balmoral on Thursday. Later, emotional pictures emerged of the Duke comforting airport staff when he left Aberdeen airport for London to reunite with Meghan.

The couple were dressed in black as they admired the floral tributes

King Charles III reached out with love to Harry and Meghan in his speech that also celebrated the life of his mum Queen Elizabeth II.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

The world is in mourning following the death of the Queen with European royals, world leaders and celebrities sharing heartfelt tributes across social media.

Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate for the walk

The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19 with her family, politicians and world leaders attending the send-off.

Her coffin began its journey to London on Sunday.

