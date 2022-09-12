Mike Tindall pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with emotional post The former rugby player took to social media

Zara Tindall's husband Mike mourned the loss of the late monarch with an emotional post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the former rugby player shared a touching drawing of one of the Queen's corgis shedding a single tear.

In the poignant sketch drawn by artist 'Danielle D', one of Her Majesty's beloved furry companions can be seen grieving next to its former owner's majestic crown.

This isn't the first time Mike has expressed his emotion following Queen Elizabeth II's sad passing. On Friday, the dad-of-three paid tribute to the 96-year-old with a photo of the Sydney Opera House lit up with the Queen's portrait.

Mike paid tribute to the Queen

Paying his respects to the late monarch, Mike included a single red heart emoji.

The father-of-three has often opened up about family gatherings with the royals and spoke about his first meeting with the Queen on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

He told his co-host Alex Payne: "I did get sweaty palms. I think anyone would. She's such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous now when I see her. I'm way more comfortable now, but… it's been a journey."

The dad-of-three shared his grief

And more recently, the sports star credited the Queen for being an "amazing woman". He told The Telegraph: "I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome.

"I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They're a fantastic family."

Mike's public show of emotion comes after the Queen passed away on the 8 September at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace have since announced that her state funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

The late Queen passed away "peacefully" at her Balmoral residence

The public are not able to attend the funeral, but prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel, the resting place of her parents and sister, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret.

