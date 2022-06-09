Mike Tindall makes rare comment about 'funny' Queen

Mike Tindall has weighed in on the Queen's comedy sketch with Paddington Bear, saying she absolutely "nailed it".

The monarch, 96, took part in an amusing and endearing sketch with the lovable children's character in a video recorded for the Party at the Palace concert.

The clip saw the Queen enjoy a cream tea with Paddington at her home, Buckingham Palace, and the two national treasures even bonded over their love of marmalade sandwiches.

"I think she's officially now a qualified actor," Mike said on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, adding that his wife Zara's maternal grandmother was "bang on" with her performance. "I've always said she was funny but she nailed it," he added.

Retired rugby star Mike also spoke about his highlight of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend – a private lunch for the cousins and their children after Thursday's Trooping the Colour.

While Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, were among those who took part in the carriage procession, the majority of the royal family watched the flypast and military parade from indoors.

These included Mike, Zara and their children, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August. Peter Phillips' children Savannah and Isla were also spotted at Trooping the Colour.

"They had complete sugar highs," Mike Tindall said of the royal children

The Queen's great-grandchildren made adorable appearances over the Jubilee weekend, but it was four-year-old Prince Louis who dominated the headlines with his hilarious and cheeky antics, particularly at Sunday's Pageant.

Mike explained on his podcast: "Louis was just wanting to have fun, and my two are always mischievous, so it was (about) trying to keep a lid on.

"There were a lot of sweets out back there, so they had complete sugar highs. It's tough for them, they're all young sitting there from two to five or whatever, it's a long time, as any parent knows you just do what needs to be done."

