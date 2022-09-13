Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi supports Princess Beatrice as they welcome Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace The coffin will move to Westminster Hall on Wednesday

Princess Beatrice looked downcast as she arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening to welcome the coffin of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The mum-of-one was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who was pictured seating in the back seat of their royal car, whilst Beatrice sat in the passenger seat.

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie was also in attendance, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice looked solemn as she arrived

Her father Prince Andrew and cousin Zara Tindall were also present at the Palace alongside the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Zara's husband Mike Tindall, who were all dressed in black to greet the coffin, six days ahead of the late monarch's funeral.

The Queen arrived back in London on Tuesday following a journey from Scotland, where the coffin lay at rest at St Giles' Cathedral for the public to pay their respects.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looking at flowers outside Balmoral Castle

The coffin then journeyed to RAF Northolt before arriving at the Palace, accompanied by Princess Anne.

The Queen will spend Tuesday night in the Bow Room, where she once hosted dinners for foreign royals and dignitaries, including King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and former US president George Bush.

On Wednesday, a procession will take place to move the coffin to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrived in another car

The Queen will then make a journey through central London and crowds will be able to watch the cortege as it travels along Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Guns will be fired at Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll to mark the solemn event.

