Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo 'heartbroken' over Queen's death - shares unseen wedding photo

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has expressed his sorrow over the loss of his grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the property developer shared a series of heartwarming images of the late monarch - including one from his lockdown wedding to Beatrice.

"Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," he wrote. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

Touching upon his family, he added: "Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend time with her this summer. Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted [broken heart emoji]."

The pictures showed the Queen during various moments as a monarch and mother. They also featured the late Prince Philip, who was among the handful of guests that attended Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding during the pandemic. They had tied the knot in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on 17 July 2020.

Edoardo shared this heartbreaking tribute

There's no denying how close Beatrice was to her grandmother. She even wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen, on her wedding day as well as the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara which was worn by the Queen on her wedding day.

In June, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were among the royal party who celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. At the time, the dad-of-two wrote on social media: "Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on her remarkable #PlatinumJubilee. Thank you for your 70 years of steadfast and dedicated service."

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

