The touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that you might have missed King Charles attended a service of reflection for his late mother

Tuesday saw King Charles III and the Queen Consort visit Northern Ireland to carry out several engagements, including attending a service of reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II, held at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

The touching service comprised of a series of emotional hymns and readings, but there was one extra special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that was likely to make King Charles II and the Queen Consort feel emotional.

The breathtaking flowers on display in St Anne's Cathedral were in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11's racing colours of scarlet and purple, making a heartfelt tribute to the monarch.

St Anne's blooms of choice are seasonal and locally sourced, with many grown at Hillsborough Castle.

Earlier in the day, King Charles spoke at Hillsborough Castle, offering "heartfelt thanks for your condolences," to the people of Northern Ireland.

The flowers in the church, seen on the left, are in the Queen's racing colours

"I am here today at a time of great personal sorrow as we mark the death of my beloved mother, after a life most faithfully dedicated to the duty to which she had been called," King Charles continued.

"It is fitting that we should meet at Hillsborough, which my mother knew so well, and in whose beautiful rose garden she always took such pleasure."

King Charles III and Queen Consort at Hillsborough Castle

Hillsborough Castle is the royal family's official residence in Northern Ireland. However, the Queen hadn't visited for six years prior to her death, and last stayed there during a visit with the late Prince Philip in 2016.

