King Charles III: Inside his last night as a Prince – including hosting party - before death of his mother The new monarch was in Scotland

Intimate details about King Charles III's last night as a Prince have emerged.

MORE: Why Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's son hasn't been seen since death of the Queen

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards sat down with Piers Morgan on Tuesday evening and revealed that he had been with the royal just hours before the death of the Queen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles leads his siblings at a vigil at St Giles Cathedral

Arthur explained: "I was at Dumfries House with the Prince the night before, we had dinner there. It was a great evening and then the following day, I saw everybody clear out of the hotel quickly.

READ: Meghan Markle makes significant decision ahead of the Queen's funeral

MORE: Why William & Harry's return to Balmoral was so painful for royal brothers

"Then I knew something had happened and, of course, when we got the news, I felt for the Prince actually because I was sad.

Arthur Edwards spent time with King Charles III shortly before the death of the Queen

"It's difficult for him trying to cope with the loss of his mother. Your mother is your best friend, I don't care who you are in this world.

WATCH: Kate reveals how Prince Louis consoled her following the Queen's death

MORE: The Queen's funeral: Everything you need to know about royal guests, date, location and more

"He just lost his father and he had to go and put a brave face on everywhere. I think he's done a brilliant job. That speech he made, he's made a great start at being King."

King Charles was at Dumfries when his mother's health declined

During the interview with Piers, Arthur further revealed that he had met the new King and Queen Consort when they returned to RAF Northolt following his mother's death.

READ: Touching moment Prince William helps Queen Consort during King Charles III's proclamation

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's loving message to son Charles revealed

He said: "He came off the plane, I was the only photographer there at the RAF plane. He came up to me and said, 'Are you ok?' I said, 'I am very sorry about your loss.' and he said, 'Well, it had to happen one day'. Then he just patted me on the arm and then he went off."

King Charles is mourning the death of his 'beloved mama'

Piers admitted: "For you to have the new King of this country actually inquiring as to how you are feeling is a remarkable thing, to ask how you are feeling."

Arthur added: "On Wednesday night we had a party, we were laughing together, joking together. Then 24 hours later there he is. He's coping and he's worried about me. I was a bit overcome by it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.