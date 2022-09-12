The Queen Consort and Countess of Wessex share their support at emotional vigil Queen Elizabeth II's children gathered for the Vigil of the Princes

King Charles III and his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward united for an emotional vigil of the Queen's coffin at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday evening.

MORE: The Queen's children unite for Vigil of the Princes - all the photos

While the late monarch's children took part in the ten-minute vigil alone, alongside four suited members of the Royal Company of Archers, they were supported by their respective partners, who sat inside the cathedral while the vigil took place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles leads his siblings at Vigil of the Princes

Arrangements were reportedly made for the partners to witness the vigil and mark their respects, and they took their seats to one side of the Queen's coffin, where members of the public were passing by behind them.

MORE: Princess Anne makes history at poignant vigil

The King and Queen Consort arrived together in a car, while Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew followed behind.

The Countess of Wessex supported Prince Edward at the Vigil of the Princes

As His Majesty arrived, crowds gathered to cheer for him, with some royal fans shouting: "Here he is! Here he is! It’s the king!” while taking pictures and videos," according to PA. Charles waved to onlookers before entering the church for the sombre occasion.

STORY: Sophie Wessex looks sombre in smart coat for St Giles' Cathedral service

The Queen Consort had changed out of the black coat dress and feather embellished hat she had worn earlier in the afternoon. Instead she wore a black jacket and knee-length dress, accessorised with the Diamond Thistle Brooch that had been given to her by her late mother-in-law, while the King wore a kilt.

The Queen Consort also attended the emotional vigil

The vigil lasted for ten minutes, with the royals standing facing outwards on each side of the Queen's coffin in silence, with their heads bowed. After the moving vigil came to an end, the royals left the cathedral and were driven away.

The royals stood vigil at the Queen's coffin

Thousands of people queued to pay their respects to the late monarch at the cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving was held earlier on Monday afternoon. Her late Majesty's coffin will rest at the cathedral for 24 hours before being flown to London on Tuesday, accompanied by Princess Anne.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.