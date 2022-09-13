Royal photographer admits to 'serious telling offs' by King Charles – and reveals how Camilla tamed his 'sparky temper' Arthur Edwards has a close connection to the royals

Arthur Edwards has a unique relationship with the royal family as a trusted photographer.

And now he has given a revealing insight into that bond in a new interview with Piers Morgan.

Arthur was asked about the new King and his marriage to Camilla and revealed how the Queen Consort helped to change the monarch.

"[He's] calm, much more calm about approaching things. He had a little bit of a sparky temper, but I've not seen that in a long while and I've had some serious telling offs from him, you know?!"

He was also asked about how the couple have won over the hearts of the nation following the death of Princess Diana.

"They did it through hard work, they just put their heads down and got with it," Arthur said.

"The new Queen, Camilla, she just put everything into it. Over 200 patronages and she is just tireless as well.

"But the most important thing is that she supports the Prince. For instance, when they got off, the plane at Northolt the other day. He came down and she stayed back in the cabin until he had met the station commander and then she came down and she's done that all the way. She's never ever hogged the limelight. In fact, she is perfect for him."

He then added: "She never lost her common touch…"

Arthur then spoke further about the King. "He always said, 'History will judge me.' And now, people are seeing him for the man he is. The man I've been working with… He's a fantastic person.

"He knows everybody in the world, every Prime Minister, every Head of State. He's so well connected. He's travelled the world. We were in Rwanda in June with all the heads of government there and they all pay great homage to him."

Arthur concluded: "The reason I still work, Piers, is because I work with this man and The Queen, the new Queen Camilla. They are just fabulous people. I really enjoy it. If I've got a job with say the King, the next one will probably be on Wednesday when they follow the coffin. I will look to him, but he will be solid."

