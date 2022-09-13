How King Charles III changed following marriage to Queen Camilla – royal insider The couple's relationship was controversial in the past

King Charles III, 73, is set to rely on the support of his wife Queen Consort Camilla more than ever as he prepares to take over the responsibilities of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

MORE: The Queen's sentimental wedding secret from Prince Philip to finally be revealed

The couple got married in 2005, and while their relationship has faced some criticism from the public, one trusted royal photographer revealed that Camilla has changed her husband for the better. Arthur Edwards told Piers Morgan that the Queen Consort is "perfect" for the King, and detailed how she helped "calm" his "sparky temper."

Loading the player...

WATCH: What are Charles’s duties and powers as King?

Since he's been married to Camilla, Arthur explained: "[He's] calm, much more calm about approaching things. He had a little bit of a sparky temper, but I've not seen that in a long while and I’ve had some serious telling offs from him, you know?"

READ: King Charles III and the Queen Consort to remain in home of almost 20 years – inside photos

RELATED: King Charles and Camilla's love story in photos: From their chance meeting to royal wedding

He also praised the 75-year-old's "common touch" which has improved her popularity among the public.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards told Piers Morgan that the Queen Consort is "perfect" for the King

The King and Queen met at a polo match in 1970 when they were 22 and 24 respectively, but their romance cooled when Charles was called away on naval duties overseas. Camilla went on to marry – and have two children – with Andrew Parker Bowles, while Charles married Lady Diana Spencer and welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry.

Both of their marriages fell into difficulty, and Camilla divorced in 1995, followed by Charles the year after. There was controversy when Charles admitted he had committed adultery with Camilla while still married to Princess Diana.

Camilla and Charles on their wedding day in 2005

After the tragic death of Diana in 1997, the two kept their blossoming relationship low-key, only making their first public appearance together in 1999.

Referring to how they transformed their image, Arthur explained: "They did it through hard work, they just put their heads down and got with it. The new Queen, Camilla, she just put everything into it.

"Over 200 patronages and she is just tireless as well. But the most important thing is that she supports the Prince. For instance, when they got off, the plane at Northolt the other day. He came down and she stayed back in the cabin until he had met the station commander and then she came down and she’s done that all the way.

"She’s never ever hogged the limelight. In fact, she is perfect for him."

READ: The touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that you might have missed

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.