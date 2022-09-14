Why Prince Andrew didn't wear a uniform during the Queen's procession to Westminster Hall He was the Queen's only child to wear a suit

Prince Andrew's uniform throughout Her Majesty the Queen's mourning period has been a topic of conversation among royal fans.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured with King Charles for the first time since Queen's death at Buckingham Palace

He has, so far, worn suits during key events, including the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh – and once again donned a suit out of respect for his mother at the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. So, why did the Duke of York not wear a uniform during Wednesday's event?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Prince William walk side by side during Queen's procession

Throughout the period of mourning, Prince Andrew has only been scheduled to wear a uniform for one event, when he will join his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and King Charles at Her Majesty's last vigil at Westminster Hall. The Prince will only wear the uniform once, as a mark of respect for the Queen.

However, the Duke donned several medals with his morning suit on Wednesday, including the Order of the Garter Star, the South Atlantic Medal and Her Majesty the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal.

Prince Andrew wore a suit for the procession

One non-working royal who has not been given an exception is Prince Harry, who was forced to release a statement following uproar over the decision – despite "his decade of military service".

The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that he will wear a morning suit for all engagements since "his decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears".

"[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it read.

Prince Andrew walked alongside his siblings

The Queen's vigil comes ahead of her state funeral which is due to take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch's four children and their partners: King Charles and the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex will be joined by other members of the royal family in their final farewell to the Queen.