The Queen’s children unite for deeply emotional vigil - all the photos The Queen’s four children stood around her coffin to pay tribute to her at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

The Queen’s four children gathered at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh in a deeply emotional vigil, where they stood around the coffin as members of the public passed by to offer their respects.

Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex took their places at the four sides of the oak coffin and stood alongside four suited members of the Royal Company of Archers, who were standing guard dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with arrows and quivers.

WATCH: King Charles leads his siblings at a vigil at St Giles Cathedral

As His Majesty arrived, crowds gathered to cheer for him, with some royal fans shouting: "Here he is! Here he is! It’s the king!” while taking pictures and videos," according to PA. Charles waved to onlookers before entering the church for the sombre occasion.

The King wore the Prince Charles Edward Stuart tartan and white heather in his lappelle from Balmoral, while the Princess Royal was dressed in full uniform.

While the Queen's four children began their vigil, which lasted for ten minutes between 7.46 to 7.56pm, the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex sat on seats opposite the coffin while the vigil took place as a show of support.

Members of the public will be able to visit the Queen’s coffin in the church until about 3pm on Tuesday before she leaves Scotland for the last time. Hundreds of people queued to see the Queen’s coffin, with well-wishers gathering since 7am to pay their respects to the late monarch. The queue stretches all the way down George IV Bridge and bends round onto Chambers Street. Irene Hamilton was one of the first in line to visit the Queen’s coffin at the cathedral.

The procession will head along Lawnmarket to Johnston Terrace and then on to Castle Terrace and Lothian Road as well as Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road, Maybury Road and then Turnhouse Road, before arriving at Edinburgh Airport.

Speaking about the vigil, council leader Cammy Day said: "As a city, we will look back with immense pride at the role we’ve played in hosting these momentous events as the world looked on. As we say farewell to Her Majesty, and welcome our new sovereign King Charles III, I want to pay tribute to the incredible support shown by the public and our communities over the past few days, truly capturing the spirit of the Queen and her connection to Scotland and Edinburgh."

Her Majesty passed away on Thursday 8 September, and Boris Johnson has opened up about his final meeting with the Queen, and said she was "clearly not well" at the time, just two days before her death.

"One of the reasons it was so shocking on the eighth to hear about her death was because in that audience she had been absolutely on it. Just two days before her death… She seemed very bright, very focused. Look, she was clearly not well, I think that was the thing I found so moving when we all heard about her death two days later," Boris shared.

