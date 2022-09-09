Which members of the royal family are still at Balmoral? The Queen passed away at her Scottish residence on 8 September

When she passed on 8 September, the Queen had at her side Charles and Princess Anne. Camilla was also present but was not believed to be with her Majesty.

MORE: How the fashion world has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Many members of the family were already travelling up to see her when news surfaced of her worsening health, with Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex all arriving together following her death. Prince Harry also made his way up to Balmoral, arriving in a black suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive the Queen's life in pictures

However, members of the family have now begun leaving the Queen's Scottish residence, but who still remains up there?

READ: King Charles III's speech: new monarch pledges his duty to his service, remembers 'darling mama' and declares love for his children

MORE: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Zara Tindall arrive at Balmoral to pay respects to Queen

It is believed that Anne, Andrew, Edward and Sophie are still present, and it was confirmed that the Queen's granddaughters, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, will remain for the night after they headed up on Friday.

However, King Charles, Camilla, William and Harry have all now left. Charles and Camilla headed back to London for Charles to begin his royal duties, including a meeting with new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who the Queen appointed only days before her passing.

Anne and the Queen had a close bond

William and Harry were both pictured leaving separately and likely left in order to reunite with their respective families.

SEE: The Queen featured in never-before-seen childhood photo following her death

MORE: The Queen's mourning period: what you need to know

Earlier on Friday morning, the Duke of Sussex was seen comforting airport staff before he got on his commercial flight to London.

Charles will be formally proclaimed monarch at an Accession Council on Saturday. While the King has automatically received the title following the death of his mother, the Accession Council takes place within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign, usually at St James’s Palace in London.

Harry left Balmoral earlier in the day

In this case, the time has been extended as Her Majesty’s death was announced on Thursday evening.

DISCOVER: The Queen's death: Day-by-day guide to what happens next

MORE: King Charles III's coronation: when will it be and what will happen?

Privy Council members will be summoned to the council and will take place before parliament meets. During the council, the chosen counsellors will initially meet without the King, and will include the Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as Prince William.

The Accession Proclamation will be read and signed by a platform party including Camilla, William, the Archbishop of York and the Prime Minister.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.