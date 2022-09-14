Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo goes unnoticed as he mixes with public whilst viewing tributes to the Queen Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi viewed the flowers and cards left by the public

The husband of Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, paid tribute to the Queen at Green Park earlier this week - and was completely unrecognised by onlookers.

The property developer, who married the Queen’s granddaughter Beatrice in 2020, visited Green Park on Monday to view the cards and flowers left for the monarch, who died on September 8.

Photos captured the 38-year-old paying his respects, as onlookers were seen alongside him, without noticing the royal’s husband.

Edoardo viewed the flowers and cards left by the public in Green Park

Edoardo and Princess Beatrice were amongst other members of the royal family to attend the service at Westminster Hall on Wednesday for the reception of the Queen's coffin.

He was also seen with his wife on Tuesday evening at Buckingham Palace for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, dressed in all black. Also in attendance was Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Mike Tindall.

Edoardo and Princess Beatrice attended the service for the reception of the monarch's coffin

The father-of-two, who married Princess Beatrice during lockdown, took to Instagram following the announcement of the Queen’s death to share a series of snaps of the monarch, with the caption: "Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

He continued, "Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest in Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted."

The royal family united on Wednesday at Westminster Hall to pay their final respects ahead of the funeral, which will take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

