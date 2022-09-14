Member of the royal family appears to faint as the Queen's coffin enters Westminster Hall It was an emotional time

A member of the royal family appeared to have fainted as they caught a glimpse of the Queen's coffin for the first time as it entered Westminster Hall.

Mostly uncaught by television cameras, there was a small commotion as Her Majesty's coffin entered, with some people seen looking to their right. A photo of the solemn event also captured a group of people gathered around assisting someone, and James, Viscount Severn looked concerned as he glanced over. Prince Michael of Kent and Sophie Winkleman also appeared concerned as they looked over while Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, Thopmas Kingston, appeared to assist the family member.

Although it is unknown who fainted or for what reason, it is possible that the high emotions and heat became too much to bear for them.

The service continued uninterrupted as the Queen began her lie in state at Westminster Hall, and members of the royal family gathered to pay their respects.

Members on the top right corner appeared to be helping

The Queen's coffin will now continue to lie at Westminster Hall until her state funeral, which will be held on 19 September.

The procession kicked off at 2.22pm and arrived in Westminster at 3pm, followed by her son, King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family.

Leading the procession was the Mounted Metropolitan Police, followed by a Dismounted Detachment of The Life Guards, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments, and the Bands of the Grenadier and Scots Guards.

Members of the royal family seemed worried as they looked on

The Bearer Party around the coffin is formed of troops from The Queen's Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Royal fans flocked to watch the cortege as it travelled along Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

The public will be able to file past the coffin and pay their respects from Wednesday evening until 6.30am on the day of the state funeral.

Royal fans are being warned that the large crowds mean queues can last for hours, possibly overnight, so it may not be suitable for younger children.

