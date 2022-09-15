Prince Harry gets sweet birthday message from best friend: 'I love you' The Duke of Sussex turned 38 on Thursday

Prince Harry is having a difficult birthday, with his grandmother the Queen passing away a week before he turned 38.

However, close friend Nacho Figueras is sure to have put a smile on the Duke of Sussex's face, as he sent the royal a sweet birthday message. The professional polo player shared a photo of himself with Harry as they both hung out together following a game of polo. Smiles stretched across their tired faces as Nacho held onto a water bottle.

In a sweet birthday message, he wrote: "Happy Birthday!! Love you!!"

Fans were touched by Nacho's message, as one commented: "So nice and kind of you! Happy Birthday Harry! And sorry for what you are going through."

A second posted: "Happy Bday Harry!!! Much love for you right now," and a third penned: "A true prince, a veteran, a philanthropist, a true friend and a fine man. Above all a wonderful husband & father. It's a great pleasure to witness light shine brighter & brighter. You make us believe in better. Enjoy this wonderful day, we love you too much."

Many others wished the 38-year-old royal a happy birthday as well as offering their condolences for the death of his grandmother.

Nacho shared a sweet photo of the Duke

Nacho is an ambassador for Harry's charity Sentebale, joining the team when it was first founded in 2006, and he revealed that he has seen for himself "that the work they're doing is so important".

Speaking to HELLO! about Harry's relationship with wife Meghan Markle, he commented: "I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children."

It is no doubt a difficult birthday for Prince Harry as he continues to mourn the loss of his grandmother, but he is also away from his two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

