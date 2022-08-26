Exclusive: Prince Harry's close friend reveals the Duke's 'competitive' side after Polo win

Prince Harry's close pal Nacho Figueras has spoken fondly of his "solid" friend and the marriage between the Duke and his wife the Duchess of Sussex. But the Argentinian polo player also revealed that Harry has a "competitive" side, perfect for their polo matches; the pair clinched the Sentebale ISPS Hand Polo Cup for the second year in a row on Thursday.

Speaking to HELLO! about what he has learned from Harry over the years as a teammate and friend, Nacho shared: "He is loyal, and competitive, and he cares. Our relationship has evolved over the years, and he doesn't seem to try to impress me."

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras pose for photos

"I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children," he continued.

Nacho is an ambassador for Harry's charity Sentebale, joining the team when it was first founded in 2006, and he revealed that he has seen for himself "that the work they're doing is so important".

"I have been to Lesotho several times and have seen the impact it has on these kids and how it gives them a better life, so seeing that and being able to support one of my good friends for a cause close to his heart is wonderful," he said.

Harry's wife Meghan did not attend the annual event but Nacho's wife Delfina was there with their children to cheer the team on.

Harry and Nacho together on the polo field

"I feel blessed that they travel with me to most places, they travel with me 95% of the time, so having Delfina here is a great support, they are my biggest fans," he said.

During the round robin tournament, Harry took to the field and scored the first goal for the Sentebale team. He was later spotted laughing with his opponents after he missed the ball.

Harry scored five goals throughout the tournament, and the commentator praised the Duke, gushing: "He went coast to coast, like buttered toast."

Harry is a skilled polo player

The annual event is the charity's largest fundraiser of the year and the Duke shared how the team was "proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive".

"The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic," he added.