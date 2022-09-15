Prince Harry comforted by Meghan Markle during difficult birthday The Duke of Sussex is in mourning as he marks his birthday

It should have been a day of celebration for Prince Harry as he marked his 38th birthday, but instead the royal is in mourning following the death of his grandmother the Queen a week earlier.

Wednesday was an exceptionally difficult day, as the Duke of Sussex walked in procession with his family behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall, where it now lies in state. Harry's brother, Prince William, spoke about the day, saying it had reminded him of when he walked behind his mother Princess Diana's coffin following her death in 1997.

Prince Harry thanks Queen for 'sound advice' in emotional tribute

Jane Wells, who was at Sandringham on Thursday to lay flowers, revealed William admitted to her that thoughts of his mother's funeral were at the forefront of his mind as he, along with brother Harry, followed the Queen's coffin.

She said: "He told us yesterday had been particularly difficult and following the coffin had reminded him of his mother's funeral, of Diana".

"He said it had been very difficult," she added while another crowd member told the emotional Prince she was close to tears, to which he replied: "Don't cry now - you'll start me."

Harry had been very close with his late mother, and the funeral deeply affected him. Speaking about following her coffin, in a 2017 interview he said: "No child should be asked to do that."

The procession was an emotional day

On the emotions of the day, HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash said: "Yesterday was obviously a very emotional day for the entire royal family who must all be feeling exhausted as they come to terms with their loss amid a series of public appearances.

"Prince William has spoken today about how the procession brought back memories of walking behind Diana's coffin, and Harry has previously been candid about how upsetting that event was for him at the time, so it's understandably a very difficult time for him too."

Meghan comforted her husband

The day will also be difficult for the Duke as he is currently away from his two children, Archie and Lilibet, having extended his stay in the UK in order to attend the Queen's funeral.

However, he will have the support of his wife, Meghan Markle, who will no doubt have still made his 38th birthday a special day for him.

At the Queen's procession on Wednesday, Meghan was seen supporting her husband as she held his hand inside Westminster Hall.

