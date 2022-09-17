Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught up with the Cambridges this week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have managed to have a short but sweet reunion with their nephews and niece, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, during their extended stay in the UK for the Queen's funeral.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had a quick unexpected encounter catching with the Cambridge children and Prince William on Harry's 38th birthday.

On Thursday afternoon, as William, 40, returned to Windsor after collecting his children from school, he passed his brother and sister-in-law as they were heading in the opposite direction. The brothers drove past each other but then stopped, reversed, wound down their windows and chatted for a while.

It's not believed that Harry and Meghan's own children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, were with them as the two youngsters appear to have remained in the US.

The two brothers have had a few opportunities to spend time together while in mourning for their grandmother, the Queen, who passed away just a week before Harry's birthday on Thursday 8 September.

They put on a united front and stepped out alongside their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan, last Saturday, but HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales spontaneously asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes just an hour before their appearance.

The walkabout was the first time William and Kate have been joined by Harry and Meghan for a public engagement since Commonwealth Day in March 2020. The royal couples spoke to people on opposite sides of the crowd before leaving in the same car, driven by William.

